Human remains found in woods behind Holly Springs shopping center, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Human remains were found in the woods near a shopping center in Holly Springs Sunday afternoon, according to the Holly Spring Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the woods behind the Kroger in the Toonigh Village Shopping Center Sunday at 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the human remains and requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist.

Holly Springs Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.