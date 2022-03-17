Missing man's family one step closer to closure after his remains have been identified several years later

Human remains have been identified as Alphonso Reese, who had been reported missing on Aug. 28, 2017.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several years ago, a couple made a chilling discovery as they were riding four-wheelers in Spalding County. Now the sheriff's office has announced a new revelation in the case.

On June 4, 2018, the couple was riding on a trail when they discovered human remains in the area of 5745 Jackson Road in Griffin. They immediately called Spalding County deputies and an investigation has been ongoing ever since.

Years later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab has identified the man's remains that were found more than three years ago, the Spalding County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The GBI's Crime Lab notified the Spalding County Coroner on Feb. 21, 2022, that the man's remains have been identified as Alphonso Reese, who had been reported missing on Aug. 28, 2017.

"The GBI was able to obtain DNA from the remains and were able to match it with DNA from the Georgia Department of Corrections database. Their examination of the body showed that there were no signs of foul play or trauma, however, the cause of death is undetermined due to the condition of the remains," Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor said.

The Spalding County Coroner, the Muscogee County Coroner, and the sheriff's office worked to get in touch with Reese's family. They were finally able to get into contact with Reese's sister, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office is taking Reese's remains to his family so that they are finally able to cremate him.