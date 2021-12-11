Human remains found near DeKalb County church, police say

The remains were found near Rehoboth Baptist Church on Lawrenceville Highway.

TUCKER, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after they said human remains were found near a church in Tucker Friday afternoon.

The remains were found near Rehoboth Baptist Church on Lawrenceville Highway. Authorities said the discovery was made around 12:30 p.m.

11Alive sent crews to the scene along with the 11Alive Skytracker. Video shows an area taped off in the woods near the church.

According to DeKalb Police, the cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner's office. DeKalb Police said the investigation remains ongoing.