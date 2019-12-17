SAVANNAH, Ga. — One of the Navy sailors killed in a Saudi gunman's attack at a Florida base is being remembered by friends and family in Georgia as full of life and fiercely loyal.

Roughly 400 people, including dozens of uniformed service members, attended Monday's funeral in Savannah for 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters.

Also present was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who ordered flags lowered statewide for the slain sailor.

The Dec. 6 shooting that killed Walters and two fellow sailors at Pensacola Naval Air Station was barely mentioned Monday. Instead Walters' friends spoke of the sailor's boundless energy and his steadfast loyalty.

Earlier, his father, Shane Walters, told The Associated Press that his son died standing watch at the classroom building where the shooter opened fire.

RELATED: Gunman at Naval Air Station Pensacola watched mass shooting videos before deadly attack

“He was just looking forward to getting his wings and being a part of flying and whatever job they gave him,” Shane Walters said. “He just wanted to earn his wings. He was looking so forward to having those wings pinned on his chest.”

Cameron also hoped to become a pilot, his father told NBC.

“When Cameron graduated bootcamp, the grin on his face said it all,” Walters said in a statement. “’Look at me, Dad, I’m going to be just like you…’ To have the opportunity to earn his wings as a Navy Airman made him proud. And we, too, were so incredibly proud.”

Cameron Walters had six siblings and was the “ultimate motivator,” his father said. Shane Walters recalled his son's social media pages, which he described as a venue where he liked to “reinforce the fact that he was doing what he said he would do — protecting our great country."

RELATED: Security reevaluated after shooter kills 3 sailors at NAS Pensacola

The attack also killed 23-year-old Joshua Watson, a recent graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy from Enterprise, Alabama, and 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida. Eight others were wounded.

Cameron Walters photos In this Nov. 22, 2019 photo provided by the Walters Family, Cameron Walters, center in Navy uniform, poses for a photo with his sisters, Lily Walters, left, and Shania Walters, right, and his father, Shane Walters, far right, the day he graduated from boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill. Cameron Walters, 21, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, was among three sailors killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Friday, Dec. 6. (Heather Walters/Courtesy of the Walters Family via AP) Cameron Scott Walters Sailors salute as the hearse carrying Cameron Walters arrives at Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill, Ga., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Walters was one of the three Navy sailors killed in a Saudi gunman's attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida on Dec. 6. Roughly 400 people, including dozens of uniformed service members, attended Monday's funeral earlier in Savannah for Walters. (Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP) A U.S. Navy sailor salutes Shane Walters, left, after handing the flag that draped Cameron Walters' casket at Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill, Ga., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Walters was one of the three Navy sailors killed in a Saudi gunman's attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida on Dec. 6. Roughly 400 people, including dozens of uniformed service members, attended Monday's funeral earlier in Savannah for Walters. (Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP)

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history