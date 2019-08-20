SMYRNA, Ga. — Hundreds attended a meeting in Marietta to demand answers about cancer-causing chemicals from a nearby plant.

An in-depth report by WebMD and Georgia Health News published back on July 19 found that high levels of ethylene oxide – a toxic chemical – were being released into the air in two specific census tracts in metro Atlanta: near Smyrna, in Cobb County and Covington, in Newton County.

The chemical is widely used in the sterilization of medical supplies, but is a known cancer-causing toxin. Residents who live in the at-risk zones near two plants who use the chemical – Sterigenics near Smyrna and BD in Covington – said they were never notified of the health risks.

Both communities have subsequently held several meetings to demand answers from representatives from both companies, local leaders and the government agencies who were in charge of testing the air quality.

The Smyrna community held another such meeting Monday night. 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez was at the packed Cobb County Civic Center where representatives from the state’s Environment Department of Georgia spoke publicly for the first time and heard from neighbors who are frustrated with the situation.

The discussion started around 5 p.m. Monday with an open house, where folks could come and speak to health experts. It was followed by an informational meeting.

"My neighbors are concerned. My community is of concern,” said Laurie Squirek. “We need to know what's going on, and have a company that is responsible and open to what they are putting out into the air."

Squirek's question of what’s going on is the same one that's on many people's minds who live in the Smryna area. Georgia's EPD found elevated levels of the toxic chemical miles from the Sterigenics plant. The department said it’s working with the plant to lower the emissions, even though right now they do fall within federal Environmental Protection Agency’s limits.

So, the EPD came up with a plan.

"What they are going to do is put the entire building under negative pressure, under vacuum, and capture every single air and it route it to a scrubber," explained Dika Kuoh, who is with the state EPD.

He added that system will be in place within 24 weeks.

But for Jonathan Woodword with Stop Sterigenics Georgia, it's too little, too late.

"At this point, it's a moot point,” he said. “I don't think that anything they can do to improve at this point is going to make any difference to the community."

Kuoh said he understands the frustration, but wants neighbors to know this: “We are not withholding any information. We are not hiding information. We are just very careful about the data we release to people."

Meanwhile, the EPA said it is reviewing regulations for the plants releasing the cancer-causing chemicals. The federal agency said it will continue to have open communication with neighbors in the affected communities.

