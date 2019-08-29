ATLANTA — Labor Day weekend in Atlanta traditionally brings thousands of visitors to the area for major events. The Atlanta Police Department says they are ready for one of the busiest weekends in the city.

APD recommends residents and visitors be mindful of events beginning Thursday, with the Downtown and Midtown areas experiencing the largest crowds. They urge folks to anticipate increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow and allow extra time for traveling in the city.

“Labor Day weekend in Atlanta offers a broad variety of events that bring our communities together with a common goal of celebrating our diverse passions,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said.

Several hundred thousand people are expected to attend Dragon Con, Atlanta Black Pride, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Taste of Soul Atlanta and LudaDay Weekend.

Other smaller events are taking place throughout the city at various locations.

They said in addition to Downtown and Midtown, large crowds can be expected at Piedmont Park, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Lenox Square and other city landmarks and destinations.

Atlanta Police officers will be highly visible in the city to help protect the public, ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible and respond to any public safety needs, they said.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy the events responsibly and know that our officers are out there working to keep them safe,” Shields said.

Police say everyone should be mindful of their surroundings and call 911 to report any suspicious activity. They also urge event-goers to take MARTA or use ride-share services.

Here is a partial list of events taking place in Atlanta this weekend:

Thursday, August 29 – Monday, September 2, 2019

Dragon Con

Host hotels: Hyatt Regency, Hilton Atlanta, Marriott Marquis Atlanta, Sheraton Atlanta and Westin Peachtree Plaza.

Thursday, August 29 – Monday, September 2, 2019

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Host hotel: Georgian Terrace, 659 Peachtree St. NE

Full list of events: https://bit.ly/1NI2ZEp

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Dragon Con Parade

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Start location: Linden Ave. at Peachtree St.

Expected Crowd: 3,000

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game – Duke University v. University of Alabama

3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mercedes Benz Stadium

Expected Crowd: 50,000

Florida Georgia Line, Dan and Shay

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Expected Crowd: 12,000

Dragon Con Night

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Georgia Aquarium

Expected Crowd: 2,000

Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, 2019

Taste of Soul Atlanta & LudaDay Weekend

12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

10 Northside Dr.

Expected Crowd: 5,900

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Pure Heat Community Festival – Atlanta Black Pride Weekend event

12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Piedmont Park

Expected Crowd: 20,000

PHOTOS | 2018 Dragon Con Parade

