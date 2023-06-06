After pleading for relief, community says they feel left out of train blockages solution

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff announced three Georgia counties will receive $3.2 million to address train blockages.

ATLANTA — Federal funds are making their way to Georgia to address train troubles that have been wreaking havoc on metro Atlanta communities for years -- but one area feels left out.

On Monday, Sen. Jon Ossoff, alongside Sen. Raphael Warnock announced that $3.2 million dollars in grant money would be coming to Georgia to help eliminate train blockages.

Gwinnett, Dekalb, and Chatham Counties are preparing to receive money through this federal grant, but advocates for the Hunter Hills community in Fulton County who have been some of the most vocal about train blockages say they're confused why they weren't included.

State Rep. Mesha Mainor says she's disappointed that Fulton County wasn't notified about the grant application.

“I’m still confused with us being so outspoken with all senators knowing we have been talking about this since 2021, why wasn’t there an effort to say 'Hey guys – there is a grant out there you can apply for,'" Mainor said.

She says it felt like the community she had been fighting for had been passed up.

"We didn’t know about the money," she said.

The lawmaker says shortly after 11Alive notified her, she was able to get some answers from Warnock and Ossoff's offices.

"They said money that came was from a grant from last year," she explained.

She added that Ossoff made a promise going forward to help her community apply for the grant for next year. She credited 11Alive for prompting the conversation with the senator.

“You’ve been a tremendous community partner when it comes to notifying Georgia about what’s happening with the trains stopping in communities’ days at a time and if it weren’t for you – I don’t know where we’d be so thank you," Mainor said.

Ossoff said last week that train blockages in Georgia remain a top priority.

"Railroad blockages are not just an inconvenience, they are a threat to health and life," said Ossoff.

Mainor says she believes the Hunter Hills community should see funds by the end of this year.