ATLANTA — It's a noble act, but it still needs cleaning.

On Thursday city workers were out at Hurt Park in downtown Atlanta, where a day before organizations and volunteers gathered to help feed those experiencing homelessness.

Facebook posts tagged at Hurt Park showed people giving free haircuts and passing out meals.

"We were able to serve 150+ people throughout the homeless community hot chili, grilled cheese, soup, and snacks," one post said. "We also distributed blankets, socks, hats, gloves, hygiene kits, winter clothing, and shoes."

Another group said it served more than 325 people with breakfast, hoodies, t-shirts, socks and underwear.

In the wake of all that goodwill, workers cleared out left-behind styrofoam serving containers, bottles, napkins and other assorted debris that littered the park.

"They just come. One drop off, another one come," one worker told 11Alive's La'Tasha Givens of the stream of groups that came through the park to do their part.

One sign from the event, seen mixed in with the trash, showed the event had offered free clothes and food and used the hashtag #feedtheskreets.

The park, which is owned by Georgia State University and sits between Edgewood Avenue, Gilmer Street and Courtland Street downtown, is frequently the site of such outreach events - including a previous one last weekend.

In 2017, the city began requiring permits to organize feeding events for the homeless, after complaints about the trash left behind in the wake of such events.

“If you look around the city where these feedings happen, unfortunately, there’s trash everywhere afterwards," Georgia State University Chief of Police Joseph Spillane told WABE radio at the time. "And someone has to clean that up."

Activists have contended the outreach far outweighs any inconvenience left behind.

"We don’t do this for gloat or glory. We do this because we have a responsibility as citizens to give something," a post from the Christmas Day event on Facebook said. "Time, money, ourselves, or all depending on our given circumstances."

