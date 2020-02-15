DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in DeKalb County are trying to determine how a man who was found lying in the street died.

DeKalb County Police said a man in his 20s or 30 was found on Highway 124 near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Officers said it appears the man was struck by a vehicle. However, it's still early in the investigation, so officers have not called the incident a hit-and-run.

The victim has not been identified and authorities also haven't identified any suspects.

No other details have been released. Anyone who may be able to provide additional information on the incident or the victim is asked to call the police.

OTHER HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Kandi Burruss-owned Old Lady Gang restaurant erupts in gunfire in East Point, shooting injures 3