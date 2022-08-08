3 children hurt after car flips during high-speed chase on I-20

Georgia State Patrol said a trooper was trying to pull the car over on Moreland Avenue but he kept driving.

ATLANTA — Three children are in the hospital after a driver led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Sunday.

Authorities said a trooper from the Crime Suppression Unit was trying to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro around 6:12 p.m. on Moreland Avenue. The driver did not stop, and GPS said he continued onto I-20.

Troopers continued to chase the car until the driver "lost control and struck several vehicles before leaving the roadway and overturning in the wood line."

The driver was trapped in the car, officials said and three "small" children were inside. They transported the kids to the hospital.