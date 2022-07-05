1 dead after driver loses control, rolls down an embankment with 9 people inside car on I-20, DeKalb Police say

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a deadly crash on I-20 west near Wesley Chapel Road early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened at 4:15 a.m. Nine people were inside the car when the driver lost control, overturned and rolled down an embankment, according to the police department.

One person has died, another person has critical injuries and the others had non-life-threatening injuries, DeKalb Police said.

The police department said its investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.