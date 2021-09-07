1 dead in crash on I-20 near Moreland Avenue

It happened just after midnight on Wednesday near Moreland Avenue.

ATLANTA — One person died in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 20 in Atlanta, police say.

Around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the accident near Moreland Avenue where they saw a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck had collided.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Investigators found the two vehicles were traveling west on I-20 when the pickup truck changed lanes and struck the trailer.