Person struck, killed along I-285 in Sandy Springs

The person was hit along the westbound lanes at Roswell Road around 6:30 a.m.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are working to determine what led to a pedestrian getting hit and killed by a car Sunday morning on I-285 in Sandy Springs.

The person was hit along the westbound lanes at Roswell Road around 6:30 a.m. The interstate was completely shut down for a short time and several lanes were closed until about 9:15 a.m. while under investigation by Sandy Springs Police Department’s traffic enforcement units. 

Eastbound lanes were not affected. The Georgia Department of Transportation was also on scene.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates. 

    

