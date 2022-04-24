Person struck, killed along I-285 in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are working to determine what led to a pedestrian getting hit and killed by a car Sunday morning on I-285 in Sandy Springs.

The person was hit along the westbound lanes at Roswell Road around 6:30 a.m. The interstate was completely shut down for a short time and several lanes were closed until about 9:15 a.m. while under investigation by Sandy Springs Police Department’s traffic enforcement units.