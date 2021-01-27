Scary I-285 wreck injures three people, one dog

It closed the interstate for a stretch of time early Wednesday morning.

A harrowing four-car wreck left three people and a dog injured on I-285 this morning, closing the eastbound portion of the interstate on the top-end perimeter for a stretch of time.

The interstate reopened after about 4 a.m., with the three people and dog all being taken to hospitals, Dunwoody Police said. The wreck itself happend around 3:30, according to the department.

Dunwoody Police posted pictures of the wreck to Facebook.

"The interstate is back open. Quick shout out to the officers of C Team making sure that all injured parties, including man's best friend, got to appropriate hospitals. There were 4 totaled vehicles, 3 injured humans, 1 injured K9, and plenty of debris to sweep up," the department wrote. "But again, all is clear. Hopefully the rest of the morning commute is better."