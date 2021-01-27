Scary I-285 wreck injures three people, one dog

A harrowing four-car wreck left three people and a dog injured on I-285 this morning, closing the eastbound portion of the interstate on the top-end perimeter for a stretch of time.
The interstate reopened after about 4 a.m., with the three people and dog all being taken to hospitals, Dunwoody Police said. The wreck itself happend around 3:30, according to the department.
Dunwoody Police posted pictures of the wreck to Facebook.
"The interstate is back open. Quick shout out to the officers of C Team making sure that all injured parties, including man's best friend, got to appropriate hospitals. There were 4 totaled vehicles, 3 injured humans, 1 injured K9, and plenty of debris to sweep up," the department wrote. "But again, all is clear. Hopefully the rest of the morning commute is better."
The wreck originally occurred on I-285 East near North Peachtree Rd. The photos showed at least one sedan was badly damaged in the wreck.