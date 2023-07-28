Tragic high-speed crash on I-75 claims lives of 3 siblings, 1 other: Cobb County Police

Police said the car carrying the sibling was speeding down the road when they clipped another car, overturned and collided with a tree before bursting into flames.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A heart-rending accident in Cobb County has claimed the lives of three siblings, one other person as well as a dog, according to police on Friday.

It happened on Interstate 75 heading southbound just north of the Interstate 285 eastbound exit around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. Police said a car carrying four people including the three siblings was speeding down the road when they clipped another car, overturned and collided with a tree before bursting into flames.

Two people died after being ejected from the vehicle, the police department reported while the other two tragically burned to death inside. The driver of the car clipped was taken to the hospital with injuries, but police did not provide his condition.

CCPD Detectives just discovered three victims are siblings ages 21, 18, and 12. The next-of-kin has been notified. The 4th victim (female) still haven’t been identified.



Please pray for the families that lost their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/MVFeeSgpXy — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) July 28, 2023

According to officials at the scene, the speeding vehicle, carrying the three siblings, was traveling at dangerous speeds over 100 mph when it collided with the other. Police said they don't believe it was connected to any racing.

Among the deceased victims were two females, one male, and a dog. CCPD Detectives confirmed that the three victims who lost their lives were aged 21, 18, and 12 years old but have not specified who is who. Additionally, the fourth female victim who died and the man driving the other car remain unidentified at this time.