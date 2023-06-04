Crashes block lanes on I-75 South in Marietta

Traffic cameras showed first responders on scene.

MARIETTA, Ga. — UPDATE: Lanes have cleared in this incident. 11Alive has reached out for details on any potential injuries that occurred in it.

Original story below

Two crashes have blocked multiple lanes on I-75 South in Marietta on Sunday morning.

The crashes occurred just before South Marietta Parkway, and initially had four of five lanes blocked on the interstate. Traffic cameras showed one lane on the right left was passing through.

The cameras also showed first responders on scene of what looked to be at least one badly wrecked vehicle and possibly 2-3 other vehicles involved. They described the wrecks as multi-vehicle accidents that happened simultaneously.

There was no immediate word on injuries in the incident.

An alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation stated: "There is a crash on i-75 Southbound before S Marietta Parkway in Cobb County with 4 right lanes blocked. Emergency personnel are on scene. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of clearance at this time."

Traffic buildup stretched as far back as I-575, traffic cameras showed.