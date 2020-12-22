1 dead in 7-vehicle crash on I-85

At least one person was ejected from the vehicle they were in, police said.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — One person was killed in a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 85, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. along the northbound lanes of the roadway just past Senoia Road (Exit 61).

Georgia State Patrol was called to the scene by the City of South Fulton Police Department in order to assist them in mapping the area.

The Fairburn Police Department also helped at the scene. Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo said it involved a person being ejected from a vehicle.

Red Alert 🚨 Finally some good news but major delays remain as lanes reopening on I 85 northbound at Highway 74 Senoia Rd. still seeing heavy delays back towards Collinsworth Rd., Highway 29 or Highway 54 are still viable alternates. @11AliveTraffic @11AliveNews #11Alive pic.twitter.com/V0guQ7e9ZL — Crash Clark (@CrashClark) December 22, 2020

The roadway was closed for more than four hours. At around 10:20 a.m., traffic cameras showed all but one lane open.