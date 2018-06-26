ATLANTA -- A Georgia state trooper who happened to be at the right place at the right time saved an Air Force veteran who authorities said set himself on fire.

Trooper First Class Cantrell Cooley put the flames after authorities said 59-year-old John Watts wore a vest lined with fireworks and flammable devices Tuesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety said Watts doused himself with a flammable liquid and lit the fireworks. But Trooper Cooley witnessed the event and was there to stop it.

He talked to 11Alive's Doug Richards about the terrifying moment.

"I’d just seen a person engulfed in fire basically," he said.

Cooley works in the Thomasville area but was in Atlanta Tuesday to switch out a new GSP cruiser. He was driving that cruiser to the Capitol to visit friends who are fellow state troopers. That's when he saw Watts on fire on the west side of the building.

"Once I was coming up you heard the loud bangs of the firecrackers that he had," Cooley said. "They started popping and going off. So once I could determine that it was the firecrackers making the popping sounds instead of live rounds, I pulled up, jumped out of my car, got my fire extinguisher out as fast as I could, and went up to the guy and tried to help extinguish the fire."

"When I first heard it I thought it was gunfire," he said. "And I looked around to try to assess the situation to see where it was coming from. And that when I could see the sparks coming from the firecrackers as they burst."

Bonnie Jean

He said when he pulled up, the man was engulfed by the flames.

"I mean from his head down to his feet," he said.

Cooley said the firecrackers were still going off when he was extinguishing the flames.

"You don’t know in which direction the firecrackers are going to come as they’re exploding and going off. So I didn’t know if one was going to hit me in my eye or in my face," he said. "But I figured you know he needed more help getting the fire extinguished you know that I did."

Cooley said he has sympathy for Watts.

"As a Christian as a godfearing man, everybody goes through something," he said. "You kind of have to have sympathy. Just may not have been in the right state of mind."

At last check, authorities said Watts was still in the hospital.

