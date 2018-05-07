COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the hunt for a man who exposed himself inside a Cobb County TJ Maxx.

The suspect chose to prey on a mom while she was shopping with her two-year-old and four-year-old daughters.

“I just feel like I need to go home,” Stacy Hobson told 11Alive. “I don’t know how to process it.”

Around 4 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Hobson was inside the TJ Maxx off Cumberland Boulevard looking for kitchenware when her four-year-old alerted her that a stranger was exposing himself.

“She’s very articulate,” Hobson said. “She says, ‘mommy he took his privacy out of his pants, he took his privacy out of his shorts and his pants and wiggling mommy. He was wiggling it on you.’ That’s when I realized what had just happened.”

Hobson said the man rubbed himself against her bottom.

She barely got a good look at the man but told a manager and called the police.

“You don’t think this is going to happen to you then when I heard my daughter she was telling me what just happened to me,” she said. “The #MeToo movement, is it something I did, is it something I should have been doing?

Police said this is an active investigation and hopes to get a good look at this man on surveillance video. Hobson said a store manager told her he recognized the man and that they’ve had complaints on him in the past.

“I don’t deserve this and my daughter didn’t deserve this either.”

