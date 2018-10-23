GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- The community gathered Monday night to honor the life of Gwinnett County Officer Antwan Toney.

Toney was killed in the line of duty while responding to a suspicious vehicle call over the weekend. The vigil was held at Gwinnett Church on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Inside the room, the feeling of love and loss for Toney was more than evident. Toney's colleagues said he had a spirit that stood out.

"I never saw this man without a smile on his face," Sgt. John Bailey said. "We do this 'cause we love it. This man truly loved his job."

Sgt. Bailey said Toney was a part of his first graduating class from the police academy. He was the one who called Toney's name while his mother pinned him. He said Toney was excited to become a cop.

"Even after graduating I would run into Antwan, and he would still be just as excited about his job and so positive about changes and helping his fellow man," Bailey said.

"I love you big brother," he added. "We may be separated, but we always said that nothing could ever separate us."

Others who attended the vigil said Officer Toney will be remember for his smile, courage, and selflessness.

"His smile was the thing that you would normally see, or he'd have a joke for you to get you in the mood," one person said.

"He understood that with everybody working together, things get done," another added.

"Blessed are the peace-makers for they will be called children of God," Sgt. Bailey said. "He's looking down on us now."

"This isn't the end of the story for Officer Antwan Toney, it's to be continued."

