Authorities announced Friday they had found "items of interest" during a massive search of a Southeast Georgia landfill for evidence in the disappearance of Nassau County mother-of-three, Joleen Cummings.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Friday the items would be sent to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Lab for analysis. The testing could several weeks.

"We found a few things that piqued our interest," Leeper said. "We want to see if there is any relation at all."

Leeper didn't detail what items were found.

Members of the FBI's evidence response team have been searching the Chesser Island Road Landfill in Folkston, Georgia, since Saturday. Friday would be their last day at the landfill.

In total, investigators combed through more than 6.6 million pounds of trash.

Authorities said the woman suspected in Cummings' disappearance, Kimberly Kessler, was seen on surveillance video placing a white trash bag and emptying a trash can into a dumpster, which led authorities to the landfill.

"I do know that one person knows where Joleen is and she is in the Duval County Jail," Leeper said. "And she's not talking."

For now, there are still more questions than answers. Yet Cummings' mother, Anne Johnson, felt confident a break would come soon.

"I want answers more than anybody else wants answers," Johnson said. "And I feel confident that we'll have those answers soon enough. Maybe today we didn't get the information that we quite all wanted, but we will. Just be patient."

She also asked the community to join her in prayer at 7 p.m.

"Join us in prayer, prayer for my daughter to be found, for more evidence and most of all for justice to be served."

Timeline of events:

On May 14, Cummings' family filed a missing person's report for her after they haven't heard from her since her last shift at Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee.

On May 22, Sheriff Bill Leeper said he believed Cummings is dead and that they arrested Kessler, the only suspect in the case. Authorities said Kessler was caught on surveillance video getting out of Cummings' vehicle that was left in the Home Depot parking lot the last night Cummings was seen.

On May 24, authorities revealed that Kessler has used 18 different aliases and lived in 33 different cities.

On July 6, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office and the FBI announced that they will be searching a landfill in Southeast Georgia for Cummings.

On July 13, authorities announce they have items of interest that will be sent to the lab to be analyzed.

