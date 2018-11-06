COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- The Cobb County Fire Department honored a 9-year-old boy who helped save the life of the woman who gave him his life.

Boy Scout Connor Green was home with his mom, Christie when she started having an asthma attack.

"I went into her room and she had the mask on to help her breathe and she asked me to get her inhaler."

He said she went into the hallway and told him to dial 911. Connor jumped into action.

"Her face started turning blue," he said.

"On the other end of the phone was Karina Lake. This was her first week on the job as an emergency communications operator. In fact, Lake said she is still in training. But on that day in February, her training was put to the test.

Karnia Lake talked to Connor on the phone as units arrived to help his mom. It was her first week on the job as an emergency communications operation. Connor was her first call.

"He probably was a little calmer than I was," she said.

For Connor to be only 9-years-old, she said he handled the situation well.

In the 911 call, you could hear Christie screaming in the background and Connor trying to calm her down.

Connor: They're coming, mom.

Dispatcher: Yes, let her know they're coming, okay? Tell her "Don't yell." Tell her "Do not yell."

Connor: She said don't yell. Don't yell that only makes it worse.

Dispatcher: Good Job. Good Job.

"If my mother was having an asthma attack, I don't know what I would have done," Lake said. "I probably would have been in a panic and he wasn't in a panic."

Even though Connor was able to keep his cool over the phone, he said he was scared.

"I was nervous and afraid that I was going to lose my mom," Connor said.

During Monday's ceremony, Connor's mom couldn't hold back the tears as the fire department presented him with the award.

"Words can't describe it," she said. "I'm beyond proud."

"I could not be here right now and I would have left my son without his mother," Christie Green said. "I'm so grateful for that second chance."

After the fire department presented Connor with the Citizen Lifesaving Award, The Boy Scouts of America honored him with the National Medal of Merit Award.

Christie said she's had asthma since she was 12-years-old, but she's never had an attack quite like this.

"Just another couple of minutes is what I was told and I may not have made it," she said. "I'm proud of how courageous he was, and he and the calmness I don't think I've had a day in my life."

