DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is under arrest and charged with murder in the disappearance of three people from Dodge County.

20-year-old Jonathan Vann is locked up in Berrien County. That's where a burning car set off an investigation earlier this week into the disappearance of a brother and sister and the brother's girlfriend.

RELATED: GBI: Man charged after 2 missing people from Dodge County found dead

Although we’re told two bodies have been found in Berrien County, they haven't been identified yet.

Officials say the deaths are tied to the disappearance, and a third person is still missing.

We spoke to the mom of two of those that are missing just before we were told about the bodies being found.

Ronnie and Mercedes Hackles’ mom Sue Tootle says the entire situation was a nightmare she just wanted to end.

"She was the most beautiful girl I’d ever seen, besides my two little ones in here and my granddaughter, but, you know, I’m partial. He loved people," says Tootle.

She says her heart feels empty. Her two kids, Mercedes and Ronnie Hackle, and his girlfriend Bobbie Lynn Moore went missing on Tuesday. The Berrien Sheriff’s Office and GBI found a car on fire near a river in Nashville, Georgia.

Ronnie and Mercedes didn’t answer calls from law enforcement or their mom.

The three lived together a white and blue house off a dirt road in Chauncey. Now, it sits empty.

"I banged on the door like I was police or something. I was praying to God at least one of them was in there. And nothing," says Tootle.

The GBI says they have since located the remains of two people. They’re waiting to confirm the IDs.

The remains are being sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for an autopsy and identification.

Even before word of the arrest, Tootle told us it did not look good.

"I literally fell down into this yard onto my knees, and I just broke down and sat there and cried and cried."

Right now, several sheriff’s offices, the GBI, and Department of Natural Resources are all searching for the third missing person, and more answers.

The GBI says if you have any information to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229)-686-7071, or the GBI Douglas Office at (912)-389-4103.