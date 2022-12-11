All lanes blocked on I-20 westbound in Atlanta due to crash

It appears there are multiple vehicles involved.

ATLANTA — A major accident has all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 closed just before Fulton Industrial Boulevard on Sunday.

The on-ramps to I-20 from I-285 are also closed. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.

According to the Ga. Dept. of Transportation, the road will remain closed until at least 8 a.m.

