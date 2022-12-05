3 dead in early morning wreck on I-20 in DeKalb County

I-20 eastbound was shut down for hours at Chandler Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead following a three-car accident on Interstate 20 early Thursday morning, authorities say. One other person is critical and three people have minor injuries.

At 2:44am this morning, officers responded and located three passengers deceased on the scene, they said.

DeKalb Police believe that a vehicle with mechanical issues had stalled in the road and was being pushed when the collision occurred.

The names of the victims have not been released.

I-20 eastbound was shut down for hours at Chandler Road. The I-285 southbound ramp to I-20 westbound was also closed. Motorists were encouraged to use Covington Highway, Glenwood Road or Flat Shoals as an alternate.

