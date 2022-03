It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the I-285 exit.

ATLANTA — Two cars were involved in a crash early Sunday morning along Interstate 20 before they both caught fire.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the I-285 exit. All lanes are blocked as authorities investigate and clean the wreckage.

Drivers can use exit 49 as an alternate.

The Georgia Dept. of Transportation says it will be at least until 8:00 a.m. before the lanes reopen.