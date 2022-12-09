Truck carrying chicken parts, blocks westbound lanes of I-20

It happened on the ramp from Highway 61 to the highway in Carrol County.

ATLANTA — A truck carrying chicken parts - yes, chicken parts - spilled its load and is blocking all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 as crews work to clean up the mess.

It happened before 3 a.m. on the ramp from Highway 61 to in Carroll County.

Drivers should get off at Highway 78 in Villa Rica to get around the incident.

According to the Ga. Dept. of Transportation, the anticipated time to clear the mess will not be until 8:45 a.m.

