I-285 shut down after tractor-trailer fire in Fulton County

ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer fire had all lanes of Interstate 285 blocked Wednesday near East Point.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Camp Creek Parkway near Washington Road.
This is the third truck crash in metro Atlanta in as many days. On Monday, a beer truck was involved in a crash and caught fire on I-285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road. Yesterday, a truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturned and blocked all lanes of I-20 in DeKalb County.
It is unclear what the truck in today's incident was carrying. The Georgia Dept. of Transportation said all lanes should be back open by 1 p.m. As of around 12:30 p.m., it appeared that one lane of traffic was open.
