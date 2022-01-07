Tractor trailer engulfed in flames on I-285, multiple lanes shut down

There is no word yet on injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story.

Multiple lanes of I-285 Northbound are shut down Friday morning due to a tractor trailer fire just before I-20 in DeKalb County.

This happened around 5:44 a.m.

There is also no word on any potential injuries as a result of the fire.

Drivers are encouraged to take I-75/85 North to I-20 East or take Moreland Avenue to I-20 East.

TRAFFIC RED ALERT: ALL lanes now blocked I-285 Northbound before I-20 in DeKalb Co. with a major vehicle fire. Use Moreland Avenue or I-75/85 North into the city and connect with I-20 East. #11alive pic.twitter.com/8dwhnXye8o — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) July 1, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.