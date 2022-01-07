Tractor trailer engulfed in flames on I-285, multiple lanes shut down

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story.
Multiple lanes of I-285 Northbound are shut down Friday morning due to a tractor trailer fire just before I-20 in DeKalb County.
This happened around 5:44 a.m.
There is also no word on any potential injuries as a result of the fire.
Drivers are encouraged to take I-75/85 North to I-20 East or take Moreland Avenue to I-20 East.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
