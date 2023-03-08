Crash on I-75 near Downtown Connector blocking four lanes of traffic, GDOT says

The crash happened Wednesday morning along I-75 and I-85 South past University Boulevard, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on scene of an I-75 crash involving two cars in Fulton County. Currently, four lanes of traffic are blocked.

The crash happened Wednesday morning along I-75 and I-85 South past University Boulevard, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Police said two cars flipped during the crash. Footage of the scene shows the two cars stopped along the lanes, facing different directions on the highway.

No one suffered major injuries, police said. While crews work to clear the crash, the GDOT urges residents to take a different route.