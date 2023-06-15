Traffic alert | Car flips along I-75 North in Atlanta, causes delays

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Drivers in the midst of rush hour along Interstate 75 may face delays after a car flipped traveling northbound Thursday evening.

The vehicle blocked two lanes of traffic near Peachtree Battle Avenue Northwest. Emergency crews were at the scene for at least an hour.

Authorities are investigating what caused the car to overturn. They did not offer information on the driver's condition.

People are advised to avoid the area as traffic moves slowly through the area.

