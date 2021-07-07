Fire rips through iconic Krispy Kreme on Ponce for second time

The Krispy Kreme is the same iconic Atlanta structure that was previously on fire due to arson back in February.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown.

The Krispy Kreme is the same iconic Atlanta doughnut shop that previously caught fire due to an alleged arson back in February.

Video shows the smoke shooting through the roof of the building.

Atlanta Fire said firefighters have extinguished the fire and there are no reports of injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the building where you can see fire crews still at the scene. Watch it below.

Atlanta Fire crews have arrived to a fire at the previously burned Krispy Kreme Doughnut Restaurant on Ponce de Leon Ave. Fire showing through roof on arrival. Ponce de Leon is blocked Eastbound at Penn Ave. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/FKh6sRgtsA — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 7, 2021