BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities still don't know the identity of a man found dead in Allatoona Lake back in September.

The body was discovered floating in the lake near Bethany Bridge on the afternoon of Sept. 1.

The man was wearing a backpack that had rocks and sand inside. He was also wearing ankle weights on both feet and had a small boat anchor tied around his waist. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his right temple, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the nature of the man's death is still under investigation, and a homicide "has not been ruled out."

The man was said to be a white male, between 55 and 65 years old. He weighed about 230 pounds and was about 5'10" tall.

The GBI Medical Examiner performed the autopsy on Sept. 4. Thus far, fingerprint comparisons and facial recognition software have not identified the man.

A sketch from the GBI depicts what the man may have looked like prior to his death.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office tip line at 770-387-5100 or email tipline@bartow.org.

