FOREST PARK, Ga. — Authorities have identified the driver killed after his truck carrying thousands of pounds of bacon overturned.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, as the driver was traveling down Jonesboro Road in Forest Park.

Both firefighters and police officers from Forest Park responded to the accident - they said it appeared the truck had veered off the road near the Tornado Car Wash into a retaining wall.

Witnesses told Forest Park Police the driver was cut off by another car just before the accident happened, though police said they are still working to verify that.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tractor trailer driver killed after truck hauling 44,000 pounds of bacon overturns

Police said the crash killed Antonio Smith, who was said to had suffered head trauma. His official cause of death has yet to be determined by an autopsy.

Photos: Tractor trailer driver killed after truck hauling bacon overturns

Crews were left working to clear the wreckage hours after the crash; there was 44,000 pounds of spilled bacon that crews had to clear by hand.

Police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash. They're hoping witnesses to the accident will come forward with any information that could help with the investigation. If anyone has details, they're asked to call detectives at 404-336-4141.

