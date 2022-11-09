Search on for metro Atlanta man who police say shot and killed his wife

Lovejoy Police responded to calls of shots fired and located a woman who crashed her vehicle into a mailbox.

LOVEJOY, Ga. — Police in Lovejoy are looking for an armed and dangerous man they say killed his wife on Friday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to Grove Way where a woman crashed into a mailbox. Officers quickly determined that Terri Livingston Jett had been shot multiple times.

They now say her husband, identified as 41-year-old Ikuko Thurman, is responsible for her shooting death.

"Attempts have been made to contact the suspect without success," police said in a statement. "A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he has been charged with murder and aggravated assault."

Thurman is described as a 5-foot-11 Black man weighing around 212-pounds, police said. He could be driving a silver or gray older-model Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rowland at 678-282-4827.