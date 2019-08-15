CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Photos of 16-year-old Imani Bell show her smiling in front of her car, at a coding event, and playing basketball.

A family attorney and spokesperson provided the photos of the Clayton County student who tragically died this week after doing conditioning basketball drills outside in the heat.

Students at her school, Elite Scholars Academy, are mourning Bell’s death.

Clayton County Fire Department crews responded to the school before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, where Bell was found unresponsive. Fire officials said she stopped breathing and lost her pulse en route to medical care, eventually dying.

“We are very saddened by the loss of one of our students this evening,” the school said Tuesday. “The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is performing an autopsy later Thursday.