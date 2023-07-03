Increased security measures in place for Atlanta Fair opening week

The policy includes permitting only small clear bags and clutch purses. Regular-sized purses, backpacks, and fanny packs are not allowed.

ATLANTA — Your trip to the annual Atlanta Fair will come with extra layers of security this year – as organizers put a sharper focus on keeping you and your family safe.

This comes one year after three teens were shot just outside the fair, leaving one of them dead.

Tru Gordon and her eight-year-old twins, Carter and Layton, spent a sunny day at the Atlanta Fair, winning stuffed animals and enjoying the rides.

"The weather is beautiful," Gordon said. "We out to have some fun."

Safety was also on Gordon's mind, as last year's fair was marred by a nearby shooting that left 16-year-old Joshua Adetunji dead and three charged with murder.

Fair organizers have implemented increased security measures for this year's opening week, including foot patrols and roving patrols on the outside perimeter, according to Chad Young of Peachtree Rides. Private security and Atlanta Police are also present throughout the fairgrounds.

"We don't want people to walk through the gate, and the first thing on their mind is, 'Am I going to be safe, or is my family going to be safe?'" Young said.

Gordon noticed the heightened security presence from the moment she got close to the fairgrounds.

"It was APD from where I parked at – all the way down to the Atlanta Fair, so I did feel safe," Gordon said.

In addition to the increased security presence, the fair has implemented other security measures, including a policy allowing only small clear bags and clutch purses. Regular-sized purses, backpacks, and fanny packs are not allowed.

"I did come with my bag. I had to turn around, but I felt like it was a good need in doing that," Gordon said. "It just helps with the children knowing what they can and cannot do. They can overstep boundaries when there's no parent supervision involved."

Everybody will be wanded once they get to the gate and no weapons are allowed inside the fair.

"Under 17 requires an adult with them. It's just simply because children left unsupervised tend to be a little rambunctious," Young said.

Gordon agrees with these rules.

"It just helps with the children knowing what they can and cannot do. They can overstep boundaries when there's no parent supervision involved," she said.

Gordon and her twins had a great time at the fair, braving the rides and saving the food for home.

"We will take home a funnel cake," she said with a smile.

Organizers hope that their increased security measures will ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees as the fair continues.