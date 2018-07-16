MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities confirm the infant left seriously injured after an accident in Monroe County last week has died.

The accident left two others dead.

According to Lt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it happened July 12 around 8:20 a.m. on the stretch of highway 83 between Jeffrey Way and Abernathy Road.

Witness told authorities a 2006 blue Nissan Altima driven by 24-year-old Carole Foster was going north when she crossed the center line and hit a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 50-year-old Howard Zach.

Bittick said the 24-year-old died at the scene and Zach was pronounced dead while the ambulance was on the way to the hospital. Foster's 10-month-old son was airlifted to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.

Doctors tried to save the child, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said the 10-month-old was properly restrained in a car seat in the back center seat before the accident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation of the accident.

In a statement, Bittick asked for everyone to "please keep the families who were touched by this terrible collision in your thoughts and prayers."

