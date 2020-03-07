Body of infant found in Dawson County, sheriff says

Officials believe the child was around 1 to 2 weeks old.

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A baby's body has been found off the side of a north Georgia road, prompting an extensive investigation on Friday.

Details are limited, but the Dawson County sheriff's office confirmed the news with 11Alive.

According to Sheriff Jeff Johnson, someone called 911 around noon Friday to report that the infant's body was found in a wooded area behind a home off Thompson Road. Johnson said that the body was found by the homeowner.

Officials believe the child was around one to two weeks old. The infant's sex and race were not disclosed.

Johnson said that investigators are questioning a person of interest, but they did not say whether there was any indication of foul play. He said that it was too soon to rule a cause of death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were called in to help process the scene. No other information was available.