COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A number of deaths at the Cobb County Jail have increased scrutiny regarding medical conditions for inmates at the detention facility.

Last month, at a town hall meeting, family and friends of inmates called conditions inside the facility unsafe, inhumane and unconstitutional.

Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren disputed the complaints.

The American Civil Liberties Union joined the chorus of complaints during the town hall meeting, demanding that county commissioners provide answers to the families and supporters of the inmates, upset with conditions inside the detention center.

Conditions at the Cobb County facility are hardly unique in Georgia. According to reports, multiple deaths have occurred due to substandard medical conditions at jails across the state.

The ACLU asked that Cobb County Commissioners pass a directive and create a citizen's review board to address several concerns noted during the town hall meeting:

To end a lockdown so that loved ones may visit during the holidays. Respond to open records requests regarding medicare and mental health procedures. Give details on the circumstances surrounding alleged recent deaths at the jail. A plan to prevent future inmate deaths.

During the town hall meeting, Sheriff Warren chose not to address each death publicly, instead noting that the sheriff's office is in the process of transitioning to a new health care provider and is working to provide rapid medical treatment to each inmate.

WellStar Health System has been contracted to provide medical services for inmates inside the facility since 1998. WellStar has maintained an on-site medical clinic at the detention center to provide urgent care, health screenings and referrals to local hospitals when necessary.

11Alive News contacted WellStar and the sheriff's office for more information about the health care provider's relationship with the detention facility and details regarding the transition to a new health care provider.

"We have been partners with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office as the provider of health services for the Cobb County Adult Detention Center since 1998. For patients brought to our on-site clinic, our team has provided health screenings and triage, chronic disease management, urgent care, and referrals for acute care to local hospitals when needed," said Leo Richert, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for WellStar Health System.

In 2018, WellStar notified the sheriff's office that they wished to move away from providing this function, while at the same time offering to assist in the process of locating a new health care provider for the detention facility prior to the end of their contract with the county in January 2020.

"In June 2018, we approached the Sheriff’s Office to begin collaboration around finding a new health provider for the Detention Center, while continuing to provide clinical services and acute care services as needed. We have also offered our assistance to the Sheriff’s Office to ensure an appropriate transition to a new provider following the expiration of the WellStar contract," Reichert said.

The sheriff's office says they are in the final stages of selecting a replacement medical care provider for inmates at the detention center.

"For the past 18 months, we have been in discussions and collaborating with WellStar and are in the final stages of selecting a company to provide medical care to inmates at our facility. We have had an excellent relationship with WellStar and we are grateful for their commitment in providing medical care for inmates during this transition," said Glenn Daniel from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Reichert went on to emphasize that "WellStar is continuing to provide services through the current transition period and plans to end the contract and provided services by January 31."

The sheriff's office and WellStar have not elaborated on any details regarding the new medical services provider for the Cobb County Jail, nor any timeframe on when that new provider would assume their role as primary health care provider for the detention center.

