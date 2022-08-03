Mural promoting women's rights to information unveils on Ponce de Leon Avenue

This mural was made as a way to promote the Carter Center’s partnership with the City of Atlanta in the 'Inform Women, Transform Lives' campaign.

ATLANTA — In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, the non-profit organization, the Carter Center unveiled a new mural at the Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church Tuesday.

This mural was made as a way to promote the Carter Center’s partnership with the City of Atlanta in the 'Inform Women, Transform Lives' campaign.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was in attendance at this event.

“Today we are unveiling our Inform Women, Transform Lives mural,” Dickens said. “This mural represents our ongoing efforts with the Carter Center to improve the lives of Atlanta’s women and girls through meaningful information.”

The campaign commissioned local Atlanta artist Sarah Neuberger to create two murals that highlight the transformative power of access to information for women.

The first mural, which was completed in Sept. 2021, resides at the Chastain Arts Center, while the newly unveiled mural found its home today on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Over the past year, this campaign has made progress in making it easier for women to access city services in Atlanta by promoting ATL311, a hotline for making non-emergency requests, and ATLStrong.org/InformWomen, a COVID-19-response website.

“Thanks to the efforts of our partners, we have raised awareness around the entire city of Atlanta regarding our service and programs, including in the areas of gender-based violence, economic mobility, housing, health and food access and many other areas", Dickens added.

The city of Atlanta was one of two U.S. cities that partnered with the campaign.

"I don't know if there is another city that has demonstrated and led the world anymore on human rights than Atlanta", Carter Center Board Chairman Jason Carter said. "I'm proud to be a part of this and I'm proud to have the city of Atlanta being a part of this and lead in that first cohort."

What is Inform Women, Transform Lives?

On March 8, 2021, the Carter Center began its efforts in giving women access to information by partnering with 12 inaugural cities across the globe, including Atlanta.

These efforts turned into an international campaign called "Inform Women, Transform Lives" to promote women’s rights to information by finding ways for them to access different services within their city.

Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander talked about the initiative at the unveiling.

"When we went overseas, we looked and saw that there are so many women who do not have access to services. They don't have access to information, and that is actually a debilitating factor in their lives."

Over the past year, this campaign has traveled around the globe integrating information services in cities like Amman, Jordan, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Cape Town, South Africa.

"The word information, or inform, it sounds so simple but it is so profound and it does unlock the key to not just getting those services, but to doing the thing that the mayor has talked about in terms of reaching potential," Carter said.