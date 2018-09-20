COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 67-year-old man was walking along the same Smyrna walking trail that he has for the last 18 years when he felt a sudden, sharp pain in his back.

"I saw a shadow coming up behind me, because the sun was behind us reflecting, and I stepped aside figuring this person's going to walk or run by me and they did," the victim said. "And as they ran by me, they stabbed me in the back."

The 67-year-old victim told 11Alive from his hospital bed that he's had to have surgery to repair his spleen after a random jab along the trail along Spring Road turned into a much more dangerous situation.

Nearly a month later, there's a new initiative from Cobb County underway to make its trails safer. The county said it's the first in the state to install emergency location markers along its 160 miles of trails.

“As our trail system gets larger and larger, we are seeing more visitors come to Cobb County that are not familiar with the area,” explained Jennifer Lana, the GIS mapping manager in Cobb County.

Which is why, about a year ago, Lana and the GIS, or geographic information system, team started work on a new project: To place emergency land markers every quarter of a mile along trails in the county.

This week, Noonday Creek trail was the first to get them.

The project is a year-long pilot program that the county is looking to spread to other trails.

“So before a sign is put out, Cobb County staff for our emergency response to our DOT and our parks department are going out to every single trail and identifying those locations where every single sign needs to be placed,” Lana said.

How it works: If someone needs help, they have to dial the eight numbers on the marker sign.

Which may have helped that 67-year-old man stabbed during his morning walk. At last check, no arrests have been made.

Lana said it’s just one more link in a crucial information chain.

“If somebody does get in trouble, or finds themselves in a situation that they need help, they can use one of those signs to call in,” Lana said. “That location is not only seen in the 911 center on a map, but it's also seen on all of the computers in the cars of the officers and fire and emergency responders.”

Work will start this fall to put emergency markers along other trails.

