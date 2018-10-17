ATLANTA -- The Tennessee State University Player injured during a game last month has been transferred to The Shepherd Center.

Doctors discharged Christion Abercrombie from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday.

The sophomore linebacker from Smyrna, Georgia suffered a head injury in a game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 29. Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery shortly after being taken Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Wednesday, the staff at The Shepherd Center said the 20-year-old had been admitted for care. He will soon move into the facility's Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program, where specialists will help him undergo therapy.

The Shepherd Center specializes in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with spinal cord injury or brain injury.

He was taken off a ventilator on Sunday and was able to breath on his own.

