ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer is recovering from minor injuries after authorities say he was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon.

Police said the officer was in the 200 block of N. Highland Avenue in the Inman Park neighborhood when the collision happened. After the initial contact, Atlanta Police said the patrol vehicle hit several parked cars.

The exact cause of the accident and who was at-fault are details that haven't been released yet. However, APD did confirm the officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The other driver was treated on the scene and not taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the accident is still underway. Check back for updates as they become available.

