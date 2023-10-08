Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County killed in south Georgia state prison

The cause of death is still under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at this time.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — An inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County who was serving his time in a south Georgia state prison was killed on Saturday, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections spokesperson.

Thomas McCoy was killed at the Ware State Prison in Waycross after he was involved in an altercation with a fellow inmate, the press release said.

McCoy was currently serving a life without parole sentence after he was convicted of murder in Fulton County. The GDC did not state when McCoy committed the crime he was found guilty of.