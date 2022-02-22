Woman dies after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-285, Cobb Police say

Officers said 20-year-old Shamauri L. Fluellen of Austell died at the scene.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was killed after being stuck by multiple cars along I-285 on Monday night. A search is on after Cobb County Police said they believe the first driver left the scene.

Officers said 20-year-old Shamauri L. Fluellen of Austell died from her injuries.

On Feb. 21, just before 10 p.m., police responded to I-285 North between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road. Fluellen was in a gold 2001 Mercedes Benz on the interstate when she lost control and crashed into the median wall, according to officers. Police said shortly afterwards, a purple Jeep Wrangler crashed into the rear of her car.

After both cars stopped in the left northbound lane, police said Fluellen got out of her car and attempted to cross to the right shoulder. She was struck by multiple vehicles.

"Although several involved vehicles stopped and remained at the scene, investigators believe that the first vehicle that struck Ms. Fluellen left the scene before officers arrived," police said.

Cobb Police don't have a description of the vehicle. Investigators request anyone with information about the crash to call the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit for Cobb Police at 770-499-3987.