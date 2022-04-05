Man arrested for shooting grandmother at Gwinnett hotel, police say

Christine Walker was shot at an extended stay hotel on Feb. 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is reporting from February 22, when the investigation started.

Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a grandmother at an extended stay hotel, they said in a release on Tuesday.

Tyree J. Simmons, 24, from Lithonia was arrested GCPD said and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The department said Simmons was already in custody at the Gwinnett County Detention center on an unrelated arrest.

Earlier this year, on Feb. 22, police found Christine Walker, 64, shot dead at the InTown Suites at 4142 Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn.

Police got the call around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found shell casings on the floor and a smashed window, an agency report reads. Investigators said when they went inside the room and found Walker dead.

She was with her grandson, who told police he was sleeping when someone fired the shots from outside their hotel room, striking his grandmother. He then made the 911 call.

GCPD said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US