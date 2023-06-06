DeKalb CEO: $1.8M dedicated to renovations at Intrenchment Creek Park

The park, which surrounds the site of Atlanta's future public safety training center, has been closed since March.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Citing new funding, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday Intrenchment Creek Park could soon reopen.

Commissioners allocated $1.8 million to finance new amenities at the park, including a pavilion, trailhead, remote control airplane runway and walking trail. The funds stem from the 2023 tourism development fund, according to the county.

"We are excited about the investment in the new amenities and will work to expedite construction," Thurmond said in a news release.

This investment comes amid Thurmond's executive order, which prevents visitors from stepping into Intrenchment Creek Park and the South River Forest, portions of land that are considered to be part of Atlanta's future public safety training center. Dubbed "Cop City" by opposers of the project, Thurmond restricted access to the area for "safety reasons." It was not made immediately clear if Thurmond's executive order had been lifted in the wake of the new investment.



"I know everyone is eager to get back to participating in recreational activities in the Intrenchment Creek Park, so we are thrilled to receive this funding to improve the quality of life for the citizens of DeKalb," the county's parks director Chuck Ellis said in a news release.

The county added that the park has been closed to the public since March "for safety reasons and for renovations and upgrades." The county did not announce when it would reopen.