Person dead at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A person is dead at an apartment complex Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police said.

APD said officers responded to a report of a "person down" shortly before 5 p.m. Officers said the victim found dead was a female who was found dead.

Authorities are investigating at 195 Fairburn Rd NW, which is the location of the Fairburn Gordon Apartments off Fairburn Rd NW in the Adamsville community.

Atlanta Police have not yet released details on what happened but said its homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances of the case.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where the parking lot of the apartment complex is roped off with crime scene tape. It was unclear if residents were unable to enter their homes.

Police continue to investigate and said they will not have any other immediate details to release.

