DECATUR, Ga. – Jurors heard closing statements on Friday from both prosecutors and defense attorneys in the trial of a man accused of murdering his 10-year-old adoptive son.

Leon Williams is accused of drowning Kentae Williams in 2017.

According to witnesses, Kentae, who died on April 28, was yelled at by Williams, threatened and dragged inside their Glen Hollow Drive apartment unit by his neck.

The boy was then beaten with a belt and forced into the bathtub where hot water was poured over his feet, causing second-degree burns, according to prosecutors. Kentae’s head was also submerged under water twice after complaining about the water temperature.

After losing consciousness, emergency crews were called and the child was rushed to the hospital where he died.

In July 2017, a DeKalb County grand jury indicted Williams on seven counts including malice murder, felony murder, three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault/family violence and aggravated battery/family violence.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, but rather life without parole.

Following the death of Kentae, five DFCS employees were reprimanded and three were fired in May 2017.

